Multiple L.A.-area protests set for Monday, 1 day after thousands took part in march through Hollywood

A number of protests demanding racial justice and equality are scheduled to take place in the Los Angeles area Monday, one day after thousands of people took part in an “All Black Lives Matter” demonstration in Hollywood.

Monday’s marches will begin at 11 a.m. in the Highland Park area and continue all day until the final scheduled event at 9 p.m. in front of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles.

Highland Park/Eagle Rock: Begins at 11 a.m. near York Boulevard and Campus Road.

South Pasadena: Begins at 12 p.m. near Mission Street and Fair Oaks Avenue.

Sherman Oaks: Begins at 12 p.m. near Sepulveda Boulevard and Ventura Boulevard.

Woodland Hills: Begins at 3 p.m. at Warner Center Park.

Los Feliz: Begins at 4 p.m. near Los Feliz Boulevard and Riverside Drive.

Downtown Los Angeles: Begins at 9:30 p.m. in front of City Hall.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Sunday for a march from Hollywood to West Hollywood to demand police reform and LGBTQ rights.

The peaceful event, organized by leaders of black LGBTQ rights groups, drew a diverse crowd of protesters raising rainbow flags and holding up balloons.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department estimated 25,000 people were participating in the demonstration as of 2 p.m.

“All Black Lives Matter” is painted on Hollywood Boulevard in front of TCL Chinese Theatre on June 13, 2020. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Some took a knee and chanted George Floyd’s name as the crowd moved past colorful letters painted along Hollywood Boulevard reading “All Black Lives Matter.”

Floyd was killed while in police custody on May 25, sparking massive demonstrations that have been ongoing across the nation.

The 2020 L.A. Pride parade was originally scheduled to take place in West Hollywood on Sunday but was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Participants have been urged to wear face coverings due to the continuing spread of COVID-19.