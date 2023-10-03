Authorities are investigating burglaries at three separate Mother’s Nutritional Center locations that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to police in El Monte, a call regarding a burglary came out around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Mother’s Nutritional Center located at 10016 Garvey Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that the front windows of the store were broken into. While the supervisor at that location said that nothing was taken, El Monte police did report that some things were stolen.

The store was said to be open on Tuesday, with its windows boarded up.

How much – if any – merchandise was taken from the location has yet to be determined.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

Another Mother’s Nutritional Center in Pico Rivera was also burglarized early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Police were informed of a burglary in progress around 4 a.m. and when they arrived at the store, located at 8870 Whittier Boulevard, they found that the front windows of the store had been shattered, with at least one suspect making entry.

It remains unclear whether anything was stolen and if so, how much the items are worth.

According to Google Maps, the Pico Rivera location was open on Tuesday.

A third call of a burglary at a Mother’s Nutritional Center came into authorities shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The store, located at 3820 Slauson Avenue in Maywood, had broken windows and merchandise stolen from it by the time officers arrived, authorities said.

Information on suspects or the value of the stolen items was not released, but the clerk at the Maywood location believes that the store’s safe was taken.

The Maywood location was also said to be open on Tuesday.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.