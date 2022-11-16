Multiple people were struck by a vehicle in South Whittier on Nov. 16, 2022. (KTLA)

A group of people was struck by a vehicle in South Whittier Wednesday morning, and it appears multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department cadets are among the victims.

The collision at about 6:25 a.m. sent dozens of police, fire and medical units to the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road, which is near an LASD academy.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a gray SUV, possibly a Honda CRV, that appeared to have crashed into a pole, suffering major front-end damage, as well as many people injured.

Some were on gurneys, while others appeared to be receiving care at the scene.

Check back for updates to this developing story.