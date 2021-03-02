Multiple people dead after crash involving big rig, SUV in Imperial County

A collision between a semitruck and an SUV near the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday morning has left multiple people dead, an Imperial County official said.

Deputy Fire Chief Sal Flores said the Imperial County Fire Department and the county’s Office of Emergency Services responded to a “mass fatality incident” at 6:16 a.m.

Four people were airlifted by helicopter to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where three of them are in intensive care, hospital public information officer Todd Burke said.

El Centro Fire Department units are also on the scene, along with Customs and Border Patrol officers, who are assisting the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.

