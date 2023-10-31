A suspect was shot by Long Beach Police Department officers in Montebello Tuesday afternoon, after they attempted to arrest him as part of an ongoing shooting investigation.

Long Beach gang detectives were in Montebello to serve a search warrant related to a shooting that happened on Sept. 25 in Long Beach.

Detectives were staked out on the 700 block of Via Altamira waiting for the unidentified suspect to leave a residence so they could take him into custody.

That suspect eventually left the residence and drove to a nearby Chevron gas station where detectives confronted him and attempted to take him into custody.

But police say the man resisted, got into his car and intentionally drove into two police cruisers and two civilian vehicles as he tried to get away.

That’s when officers opened fire on the man, striking him at least once, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Heavily armed officers stand outside a home in Montebello following reports of a shooting on Oct. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

He then continued to flee the scene of the shooting, losing police in the process as he returned to the residential neighborhood where officers were previously stationed.

Law enforcement officers from both the Long Beach and Montebello police departments responded and were eventually able to track the man down and take him into custody. He was treated for his gunshot wounds before being transported to the hospital by ambulance where he is currently in stable condition.

After he was detained, heavily armed police officers could be seen inundating the residential neighborhood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s air unit responded to assist police on the ground and video from Sky5 showed more than a dozen officers in the neighborhood, with roads blocked to traffic and an armored vehicle at the scene.

At one point, several officers could be seen in a courtyard of an apartment or condominium complex near the intersection of Via Altamira and Via San Delarro, standing outside the door to a home that was connected to the investigation.

Officers appeared to be talking to someone inside the home and eventually entered with guns drawn.

A person is detained in the back of a Montebello Police Department squad car following reports of a shooting on Oct. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

Two people were seen detained by authorities in the back of squad cars, but police have only confirmed the one arrest.

Homicide detectives are investigating and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Long Beach Police Department.

One officer suffered minor injuries that police say was related to the collision at the gas station.