A multi-vehicle crash shut down lanes on the southbound 710 Freeway Monday night after multiple people were ejected.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Gage Avenue in Bell.

According to the California Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and all four lanes of traffic were completely stopped. Video from Sky5 showed CHP officers slowly directing traffic through the far right lane around the crash scene.

Four people were injured in the crash, including two people who were transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Two others suffered minor injuries, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Traffic was expected to affected for several hours while investigators were on scene.