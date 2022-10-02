First responders evaluate three people injured in a boat crash at Channel Islands Harbor on Oct. 1, 2022 (RMG News)

Multiple people were injured in a boat crash at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard late Saturday night.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the boat crashed into a wall just after 11:15 p.m.

Fire crews and Channel Islands Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a report of a vessel in distress.

Several people riding in the boat were injured and transported to the hospital, fire officials said. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

Video from the scene appeared to show three men being evaluated by paramedics.

The boat was damaged and needed to be towed from the scene, officials said. The exact extent of the damage to the boat was not released.

It’s unclear if the harbor wall was damaged.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.