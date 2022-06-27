Multiple people were injured in an El Segundo bus crash Monday morning.

A bus with 20 occupants crashed with a big rig truck, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Sky5 was overhead as the commuter bus appeared flipped on its side and paramedics were responding to the scene.

All eastbound traffic lanes of Imperial Highway at Douglas Street were closed due to an injury traffic collision. All traffic lanes will be closed for several hours, officials said just before 9 a.m.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

