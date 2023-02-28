Three people were taken to a hospital after an incident at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 11:25 a.m. at the facility located at 29320 The Old Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The agency told the Associated Press that of the three hospitalized, one was in critical condition, while two others suffered moderate injuries.

An additional 14 people had minor complaints and were treated at the facility.

Check back for updates on this developing story.