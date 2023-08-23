Authorities responded after several people were shot at Cook’s Corner, a biker bar in Trabuco Canyon on August 23, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Multiple people were hurt Wednesday evening after shots rang out at a historic and popular Orange County biker bar.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon, according to authorities.

Dozens of first responders were called to the popular biker bar, which is located at 19152 Santiago Canyon Rd.

The total number of injuries is unclear and police have not said if anyone was killed in the shooting, although footage from Sky5 showed what appeared to be at least three bodies covered in tarps.

Authorities have not released any details about the gunman, or what led up to the shooting.

