At least three people were shot, including one fatally, in Valley Glen on Monday night.

Authorities responded to calls of shots being fired around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Victory Boulevard.

One victim was confirmed deceased at the scene and two were transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

At least three people were shot, including one fatally, in Valley Glen on Monday night. (KTLA)

At least three people were shot, including one fatally, in Valley Glen on Monday night. (KTLA)

At least three people were shot, including one fatally, in Valley Glen on Monday night. (KTLA)

At least three people were shot, including one fatally, in Valley Glen on Monday night. (KTLA)

Police believe that two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz SUV and a Mercedes-Benz sedan, were involved in a collision, and that an altercation likely broke out between the two cars.

The area remains closed as authorities begin their investigation.

Luis Zuniga and Elizabeth Chapman contributed to this report.