Ontario police are investigating a shooting that sent several people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:35 p.m. on the 1000 block of Mission Boulevard at the Best Ontario Inn.

Responding officers arrived on scene and found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. As of Friday evening, no one was killed but several victims were hospitalized with various injuries.

Police have not said the total number of people who were injured in the shooting.

The suspected shooter is still wanted, police said.

Officers were expected to remain in the area throughout the evening while the investigation was underway. Residents were urged to avoid the area.