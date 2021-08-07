Multiple people shot at residential area in Huntington Beach; police search for suspect

Police are actively investigating a shooting in a residential area in Huntington Beach Saturday afternoon that left multiple people wounded, authorities announced.

The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. at a residential area near Edinger Ave and Fantasia Lane, according to Captain Kim Martin with the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Details about the number of victims and their conditions were not immediately available, but officials said they all have been transported to local hospitals.

Police were still searching the area for the suspect early afternoon Saturday, and no suspect description was immediately available.

Around 12:20 p.m., Huntington Beach police warned the public to “avoid the neighborhood south of Edinger” between Bolsa Chica Street and Fantasia Lane.

“While the area has been secured and there is no current safety threat, we ask all residents in the area to please stay indoors while officers clear out,” police said in a tweet.

