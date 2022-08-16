At least three people were shot and wounded in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting was reported a few minutes past 2 p.m., and initial reports indicated that two women in their 30s had been hit, according to Officer Annie Hernandez with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department identified the scene of the shooting in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue.

A third victim was reported shortly after, Hernandez said.

At 2:18 p.m., a woman reported that her son had been shot in the foot on Anaheim Street, which intersects with Lagoon Avenue, added LAPD Officer Tony Im.

Police confirmed that this shooting was related to the one on Lagoon Avenue but have not yet said if this is the third shooting victim reported earlier or if this is a new victim, which would mark the fourth person wounded.

The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a silver Hyundai sedan with paper plates, according to Officer Lee.

No further information was available.