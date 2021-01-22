Multiple storms headed toward dry California; atmospheric river possible next week

Multiple storms were heading toward California on Friday in a major change toward real winter weather after weeks of scattershot precipitation that has done little to ease drought.

Periods of rain and snow and much cooler temperatures were forecast through the weekend, raising some concern for mountain travel, but the initial systems were not expected to be very wet, the National Weather Service said.

Look for big weather changes in the coming days – MUCH cooler, cloudy, rain at times and mountain snow – WINTER!! Remember to approach winter driving conds in the mountains with caution! #SoCal #CAwx #LAsnow pic.twitter.com/yUvOwytAwR — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 22, 2021

At midweek, however, the state could be impacted by an atmospheric river that would deliver significant rain and snow, forecasters said.

More than 95% of California continues to experience drought conditions and the remainder is abnormally dry, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported in its weekly update Thursday.

In Southern California, January has had many days of summerlike temperatures.

The rain doesn't stop after this weekend! A colder storm system is expected Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels will be ~3000 ft and locally lower. Potentially widespread travel impacts with snow on portions of major roadways like I-15, I-10, I-8, and Ortega Hwy. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jpXDRGgDJt — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 21, 2021