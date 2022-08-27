A man died Saturday morning after he was stabbed multiple times in Westlake, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man, who police say is in his 40s, was found around 1 a.m. on the 700 block of South Westlake Avenue.

Paramedics treated the unidentified man and then transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say there as many as five suspects wanted in connection to the deadly stabbing.

The victim is not homeless, police added, and it’s currently unclear if the attack was gang-related.

The LAPD Central Bureau Homicide unit is investigating the deadly stabbing.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 213-486-8700. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.