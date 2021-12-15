Multiple suspects sought in shooting of 3 people outside Del Amo Fashion Center

Police are searching for multiple shooting suspects after three people were struck by gunfire in a parking lot of the Del Amo Fashion Center Tuesday night.

Authorities received a report of multiple shots fired in the south parking lot of BJ’s Restaurant at about 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Torrance Police Department.

Arriving officers located several shell casings in the parking lot but no victims or suspects.

Investigators later determined that three shooting victims had self-transported to a local hospital.

All three victims are expected to be OK despite one of them initially reported to be in critical condition with a graze wound to the head, a Police Department spokesperson said.

The victims have not been identified and it is unknown if there is any relationship between them.

Soon after officers arrived at the shooting scene, a carjacking and robbery was reported near the Dave & Busters, which is at the south end of the mall.

The shooting suspects had apparently fled south from the first crime scene before carjacking a victim who was unrelated to the shooting, the Police Department stated.

The carjacking victim was not injured in the incident.

The three to four suspects were last seen driving the stolen black Chevrolet SUV. There were no descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456.