Officials with the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District on Wednesday night said they were responding to multiple water main breaks in Calabasas.

According to LVMWD’s website, the water main breaks have impacted customers from Las Virgenes Road to Valley Circle and from the 101 Freeway to the Pacific Coast Highway.

Residents in the area were urged to avoid Mulholland Drive if it all possible and use caution on the roadways.

“Customers may experience low water pressure or an interruption in service. There is currently no estimated time for repairs,” the notice read.