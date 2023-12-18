The Los Angeles Dodgers biggest signing of the off-season, or maybe ever, is being celebrated in a new mural on the side of a Hermosa Beach business.

The image depicts Shohei Ohtani peering over his shoulder while wearing his new team’s uniform.

Venice-based artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr. created the mural, DailyUpdate Hub reported.

Shohei Ohtani celebrated in a mural on the side of a Hermosa Beach business is seen on Dec. 18, 2023. (KTLA)

Zermeño Jr. originally planned to create a tribute to the Kings, Dodgers and Lakers. “But with Ohtani signing, we thought he deserved the prominent side of the wall; something a little bit more visible from the street,” Zermeño told the Hub.

Ohtani signed a record-shattering $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Dec. 9. A total of $680 million — 97% of the money — was deferred until 2034-43 with no interest.

Fans who want to view the mural can find it at Oceanview Liquor on the corner of Manhattan Avenue and 33rd Street.