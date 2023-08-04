A new mural honoring the famed mountain lion P-22 was unveiled in West Hollywood Friday night.

The mural, called “Keep LA WILD,” features the majestic mountain lion with a monarch butterfly perched on his nose.

The new piece marks artist Corie Mattie’s third mural in collaboration with The National Wildlife Federation.

P-22, the beloved mountain lion who roamed the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles for over a decade, was humanely euthanized in Dec. 2022 after being struck by a car near Griffith Park.

The 12-year-old died of multiple severe injuries and chronic conditions that impaired his ability to function in the wild, officials said. He also had kidney, liver and possible heart disease.

Since first being photographed in Griffith Park, P-22 became a symbol of California’s endangered mountain lions and their decreasing genetic diversity. He was also a mascot for wildlife conservation in Los Angeles.











“It’s all about bringing light to conservation efforts and urban environments and that’s a part of P-22’s legacy moving forward,” Mattie explains of the art. “I think it’s important to continue to highlight that.”

Mattie’s love of P-22 stemmed from a close encounter she had with the cougar that she said changed her life.

“Once I met him, it was surreal,” Mattie recalls. “He could have eaten me alive, easy, but he didn’t. I feel like he became my spirit animal. He became almost humanized.”

Mattie said the inspiration behind her mural pays homage to Steve Winter’s iconic photo of P-22 with a lit Hollywood sign behind him.

Visitors who admire the mural up close can notice other endangered animals hidden within P-22’s body such as bats, rabbits and more. Mattie said the idea of including the other animals speaks to P-22’s legacy of spearheading animal conservation in Southern California.

“With L.A., I think it’s important, even after he’s gone, to bring him to light because he continues to be so relevant and stand for something bigger than just him,” Mattie said. “It’s important to tackle conservation in a way that people can understand and beautify the area.”

The mural’s unveiling was attended by West Hollywood city officials and The National Wildlife Federation.

“I think she captures the spirit of P-22 that L.A. loves, so we love it when people go to her murals specifically and take photos,” said Beth Pratt, California Regional Executive Director for The National Wildlife Federation. “It’s honoring such a remarkable animal and she’s such a remarkable artist that she just gets his soul right.”

Visitors can see the mural for themselves at 450 North Doheny Dr.

Mattie previously unveiled a P-22 mural in the Fairfax District in Dec. 2022. The giant art piece features the cougar standing tall while wearing a golden crown. Alongside the cat are four white doves and large text reading, “Long Live the King.”

Mattie’s murals also include a QR code that, when scanned, will direct viewers to resources for saving endangered wild cats just like P-22.