Murder investigation ongoing after woman found dead in Victorville: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

A 34-year-old woman from Pico Rivera was found dead in Victorville, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating it as a murder.

The woman, identified as Vanessa Vidal, was found with “traumatic injuries” in the desert near the 14900 block of Mesa Linda Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Department said in an alert.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Homicide Detail at 909-387-3609.

To report information anonymously call 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.

