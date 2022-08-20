Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department believe an incident at a home in Moreno Valley Friday afternoon was a murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check late Friday morning after loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several weeks.

On Saturday, more information was released about what deputies found inside the home when they arrived at the residence, including new details about a gunshot that was heard from inside the property.

Sheriff’s officials say responding deputies knocked on the door to the residence, but forced their way inside after not receiving a response.

While inside, deputies found a woman’s lifeless body with clear signs of “significant trauma.” As deputies evaluated the situation, they also heard a single gunshot from a different room in the home.

Unaware of who fired the weapon or where they were, deputies quickly exited the home, set up a perimeter on the outside of the house and evacuated nearby residents.

A SWAT team and a bomb squad responded to the area in hopes of making contact with whomever fired the gunshot inside the home, but repeated attempts to contact them went unanswered. After several hours, “resources were deployed” to enter the home. The Sheriff’s Department did not specify what the exact resources were that were sent into the home, but video from the scene showed a bomb-defusing robot make entry into the house at one point.

Inside the home, authorities discovered a man dead from a single gunshot wound. The rest of the residence was cleared and no other people were located inside.

Homicide detectives then assumed the investigation. Early indications are that the two deaths were the result of a murder-suicide, with the woman being killed by the man who later took his own life while deputies were inside the home in another room.

Their identities have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin. Neighbors told KTLA that an elderly couple lived in the home, but were seldom seen.

The investigation is ongoing and a nyone with information is urged to call Investigator Mendoza of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Fernandez of the Moreno Valley Station at 951-486-6700. You can also submit a tip online through the Sheriff’s Department website.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by phone at 988. You can also chat with a counselor online.