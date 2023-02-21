Two men, including a murder suspect, were arrested after a destructive pursuit in San Bernardino County on Tuesday.

The suspects were identified as Kalvin Streeter, 20, from Adelanto and Floyd Walker, 20, from Barstow by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Streeter was identified as a suspect in the murder of Christina Conti, 20, a Victorville resident who was found shot to death on Sept. 8, 2022.

At the time, authorities responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Begonia Road in Victorville.

When deputies arrived, they found Conti suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Streeter was later identified as the suspect in Conti’s murder.

On Feb. 21, deputies responded to reports of a stolen BMW out of Arizona seen near Nisqualli Road and Mariposa Road.

Deputies spotted the vehicle near Green Tree Boulevard and Burning Tree Drive and attempted a traffic stop.

The suspects did not yield and continued driving away, leading authorities on a pursuit.

The chase headed southbound on the 15 and 215 Freeways for about 27 miles before the driver lost control, drove off the freeway and crashed into a nearby home, deputies said.

The men hopped out of the car and after a short foot pursuit, were taken into custody.

Walker was the vehicle’s driver while Streeter was the passenger, officials confirm. Walker is not believed to be involved in Conti’s murder, authorities said.

Two ghost guns were also discovered during a vehicle search.

Both men were arrested on charges of “carrying a loaded firearm/not the owner, possession of a stolen vehicle, and vehicle theft.”

Additionally, Streeter was booked for murder and remains in custody on $530,000 bail. Walker was also booked on felony evading and remains in custody on $100,000 bail.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Amy Bilbao at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or online at wetip.com.