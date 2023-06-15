A man suspected in a homicide in Diamond Bar was arrested by authorities at John Wayne Airport Wednesday evening.

Sercan Naldoken, a 32-year-old man from Downey, was taken into custody around 10:20 p.m., about 12 hours after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road near the 60 Freeway.

The victim has been identified only as a 56-year-old woman from Downey. She was found by a California Highway Patrol officer who located an unoccupied parked car on the right shoulder of the freeway.

The officer got out of the car to check on the driver, but found no one in the vehicle. The officer searched the surrounding area and eventually located the woman’s body behind a concrete wall near the vehicle.

The CHP determined that the woman’s death was a homicide and Naldoken was eventually identified as a person of interest.

Authorities located Naldoken at the Orange County airport and took him into custody for his alleged role in the woman’s death.

He’s been booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Inmate Reception Center in Chinatown and is being held on $2 million bail. He is due in court next Tuesday where he is expected to be formally charged with murder.