A woman was hospitalized after she was attacked by hundreds of bees at her home in Murrieta on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 23000 block of Spring Branch Court around 2 p.m. where they found the woman covered by the swarming bees with stings on her arms and head, Murrieta Fire & Rescue officials said.

Firefighters were also stung as they tried to help.

Firefighters spray foam on a home in Murrieta, Calif. where a woman was attacked by bees. June 28, 2023. (Murrieta Fire & Rescue)

The homeowner was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. A video released by the fire department showed crews spraying foam on the hives.

Last month, two people needed medical care after they were attacked by bees at a home in Encino in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

Also in the Southland, a pit bull/mastiff mix needed veterinary care after getting stung hundreds of times by bees in the Lake Matthews area.