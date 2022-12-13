The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Museum of Tolerance is resuming weekly in-person presentations with Holocaust survivors beginning this Sunday.

The museum has held Holocaust Survivor Presentations regularly for over three decades and says the speakers are the”most effective ambassadors of memory, hope, and tolerance.”

The presentations allow visitors to the museum to meet and engage with Holocaust survivors and hear their stories and personal testimonies about their experiences during World War II.

The in-person sessions are held each Sunday at 1 p.m. and are included with the price of entry.

The museum has offered its weekly Holocaust Survivor Presentations online on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

The in-person presentations will begin on Dec. 18, and will feature testimony by Albert Rosa, who was born in Greece and survived both Auschwitz and Dachau concentration camps.

On Jan. 8, Keren Perlmutter will share her story of her father, who moved to the Netherlands and escaped capture by the Nazis on multiple occasions. Perlmutter’s testimony can also be experienced this Wednesday through the museum’s online speaker series.

The museum has a full lineup of speakers ready to share their stories throughout the month of January.

The Museum of Tolerance was established in 1993 and has welcomed more than 5 million visitors throughout the years. It’s the educational arm of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a prominent Jewish rights organization, that aims to challenge visitors to better understand the Holocaust and “confront all forms of prejudice and discrimination in our world today.”

The museum is located at 9786 W Pico Blvd. in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles.