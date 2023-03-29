A confectionery company founded in Los Angeles wants you to give fungus a chance.

Alice, a purveyor of “mushroom chocolate,” will be touring the streets of L.A. next month in a vintage ice cream truck to give people a taste of its “decadent treats with functional mushroom chocolates” which it says encourages focus and calm.

Alice is based in Venice and sells a variety of mushroom-infused chocolates that it says can provide long-term benefits and instant effects. The chocolates are combined with organic “fruiting body mushrooms” and herbal supplements that the company claims are both healthy and a good daily routine that “only gets better with time.”

The company will be taking its product on the road in April and is inviting skeptics and curious people to experience the treats and learn about fungi of all types.

“Visiting friends can select indulgent treats like Brainstorm-dipped bananas for improved focus, ice cream coated in Nightcap shavings for a calm and peaceful mind and other sweet surprises, free of charge,” the company said in a news release.

Chocolates and merchandise will also be available for purchase. A portion of sales will go to The Hope Project, a nonprofit organization that helps military spouses and female veterans find counseling and community support.

Mushroom chocolate company Alice will be offering samples of its fungus infused products across L.A., served out of its “Mushroom Mobile.” (Alice)

The mushroom treats will be sold and sampled out of a 1969 Chevrolet ice cream truck named the Mushroom Mobile. The vehicle will be decked out in checkerboard print with images of mushrooms and it will make several stops at L.A.-area landmarks.

The Mushroom Mobile will be deployed at the following locations throughout the month of April.

April 5: Still Life — Venice

April 7: League of Originals — Downtown

April 12: The Hoxton — Downtown

April 14-16: Coachella — Indio

April 18: Little Lunch — Venice

April 19: Venice Run Club — Venice

April 22: Aviator Nation — Santa Monica

April 23: Palm Grove Social — Mid-City

April 27: The Britely — West Hollywood

April 28: Little Beach House — Malibu

April 30: Great White — Venice

The company’s female founders will be on hand at several of the stops to discuss the diversity and curiosity of one of nature’s most unique organisms and assuage any fear that may be associated with HBO’s “The Last of Us” series.

You can follow the Mushroom Mobile on Instagram to find its next stop.