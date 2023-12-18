One big advantage of the iPhone is just how many accessories are available for it. Many of them take advantage of a magnetic system called MagSafe. Here’s a look at useful add-ons.

MagSafe is Apple’s way of making accessories easily attach and detach from the iPhone.

It’s helpful for wireless charging, and a whole bunch of add-ons that take advantage of this convenience.

Got Android? You’re in luck! Apple has shared its MagSafe technology with the entire mobile industry, so we should start to see Android devices with similar magnetic tech built into them in 2024.

CLCKR, $30

CLCKR is a phone stand and a grip in one! You can attach it to the back of your phone to make it easier to hold.

Then, with a click, it becomes a stand, which you can use to prop up your phone. No MagSafe? They also make a “stickable” version, too.

HANDL, $15

HANDL is similar to a PopSocket, but packs unique features and comes in various designs.

It attaches to your phone with a strong magnetic grip and an elastic lets you use your phone one-handed

Snap the back panel into a groove and you can then can prop up your phone.

There’s even a POPL digital business card built in so you can tap your HANLD to another phone to swap digits.

MOFT Phone Tripod Stand, $40

Moft makes super cool foldable accessories inspired by origami.

Their Snap Invisible Phone Tripod Stand folds up small, but plays big.

It raises your phone up so you can look better in video calls, use it for vlogging and more.

Peak Design Every Day Case, $40

Peak Design is known for their versatile backpack and mobile accessories.

Their Every Day Case brings MagSafe to Android phones including the Pixel and Samsung.

The cases also have their own proprietary locking system called SlimLink.

And yes, they make them for iPhone, too.

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe, $30

Did you know you can use your iPhone as a better webcam for Zoom?

Belkin’s iPhone mount with Magsafe lets you clip your phone to your MacBook computer screen, taking advantage of the higher-quality rear cameras.

It uses a new feature from Apple called Continuity Camera, which uses a wireless video feed from your iPhone to serve as a camera for your MacBook.

Spigen Classic C1 cases, $60

If you want a retro look for your iPhone, check out Spigen’s Classic C1 cases. They’re inspired by the iconic iMac G3 computers and feature a fun, see-through design!

Don’t let the list price dissuade you, they’ve been on sale on Amazon for half MSRP.

The cases come in blue, grey and red.