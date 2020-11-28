Mustang driver arrested in suspected DUI crash that killed man, badly injured 4 children in San Bernardino

A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a fiery crash that killed a 31-year-old man and injured four children in San Bernardino Friday night.

Brandon Jaquez-Perez, 23, was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed on Kendall Drive around 11:50 p.m. when he blew through a red signal at the intersection of University Parkway, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release.

The Mustang slammed into a Toyota Camry in the intersection and caused the vehicle to ignite, police said.

A Bakersfield man who was driving the Camry was killed and four children who were with him were injured in the crash.

Two of the children suffered life-threatening injuries, one sustained severe injuries and another sustained moderate injuries, according to police. They were all rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Jaquez-Perez was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to police.

“Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this collision,” the department said.

The crash remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sgt. Jeff Harvey at 909-384-5792.