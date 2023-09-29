Surveillance video captured an out-of-control Ford Mustang going airborne before it crashed into a Grand Terrace home Thursday evening.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the 22000 block of Pico Street near Mt. Vernon Avenue.

A surveillance camera captured a car crashing into a Grand Terrace home on Sept. 28, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The video shows what appears to be a speeding driver losing control of their vehicle, which eventually went airborne after going through a stop sign.

The car then hits the corner of the home as it returns to the ground.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle after the crash and declined medical treatment, news stringer OnScene.TV reported.

No one inside the home was injured in the incident, according to the report.

It was unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.