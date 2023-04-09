Look, but don’t touch. That’s the message from marine biologists as Southern California sees an influx of jellyfish-like creatures called By-the-Wind Sailors.

On Saturday, Dana Wharf Whale Watching posted a video showing the mysterious, purple blobs that travel with the ocean currents and winds. They’re beginning to wash ashore by the hundreds along the California coast, according to Surfer.com.

By-the-Wind sailors are known as colonial hydroid, meaning they’re comprised of a colony of tiny creatures similar to the Portuguese Man O’War. (Dana Wharf)

By-the-Wind sailors are known as colonial hydroids, meaning they’re comprised of a colony of tiny creatures, similar to the Portuguese Man O’War. They feed on algae and zooplankton and are a favorite meal for sunfish, according to Nona the Naturalist with Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Like jellyfish, By-the-Wind Sailors also have stinging cells, so marine biologists say people should avoid touching them.