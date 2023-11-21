The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Veterinary Public Health Program is investigating multiple reports of Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease that have been found in dogs in the Los Angeles County area, officials announced Tuesday.

Symptoms of the illness include cough, nasal discharge, sneezing and lack of energy in dogs.

“Currently, Public Health is in case-finding mode to determine if and to what extent there is a new respiratory illness impacting dogs in Los Angeles County. As additional information becomes available, we will update the public,” a news release said.

Since Nov. 16, the agency has received multiple reports from veterinarians of dogs with the respiratory illness but tested negative for other common viruses and bacteria found in dogs with similar symptoms.

Dog owners whose pets have contracted the illness are being contacted to determine where the dogs may have become infected.

Dog owners and veterinarians are encouraged to be on the lookout for disease symptoms.

If a dog is experiencing these symptoms, pet owners should:

Contact their pet’s veterinarian

Isolate sick dogs at home for a minimum of 28 days after they have contracted the illness. The dogs shouldn’t visit daycare, boarding kennels, grooming facilities, or dog parks.

Clean regularly and disinfect surfaces, doorknobs, keyboards, and animal equipment.

If a dog becomes ill after visiting a pet facility, owners should contact their pet’s veterinarian for evaluation and veterinarians should alert officials of the incident.

Cases of this illness have also been reported in Oregon, Colorado and New Hampshire.