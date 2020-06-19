Nail salons, bars and other businesses start to reopen in L.A. County as reported COVID-19 cases near 80,000

A modified health order went into effect in Los Angeles County Friday, allowing additional businesses, such as nail salons and bars, to reopen under strict guidelines.

After three months of state-mandated closures to curb spread of COVID-19, the order allows the reopening of personal care services including tattoo parlors; esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services; electrology; body art professionals, microblading and permanent make-up; piercing shops; and massage therapy.

“These businesses can open today, once they have the appropriate health protocols and distancing requirements in place,” L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said at a briefing Friday.

Bars, wineries, breweries and tasting rooms are also allowed to open in the county Friday, along with cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks with no spectators.

Open businesses must adhere to the state’s safety and virus-prevention guidelines, which include requiring both employees and customers to wear face coverings, screening for COVID-19 symptoms at the door, and practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet.

“These protocols, as a reminder, they’re not recommendations. They’re requirements, and we ask that you fully implement them before you open your doors to employees, customers and visitors,” county public health director Barbara Ferrer said.

Barger said the county is also working to develop roadmaps for the reopening of additional businesses and organizations, including wedding and special events venues, competitive youth sports, family entertainment venues, amusement parks and community festivals.

“The state has authority on when many of these sectors will be able to reopen,” she added.

The reopenings come as 1,414 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, and 38 new deaths, bringing the total number of positive cases countywide to 79,609 with a total of 3,063 deaths.

There are currently 1,446 people hospitalized with the virus, with 29% in intensive care units and 21% on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in the county, with results available for nearly 891,000 individuals, 8% of whom tested positive.