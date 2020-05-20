Naked man arrested outside Popeye’s restaurant in Oxnard after trying to rape woman: Police

A naked man was apprehended outside a Popeye’s Kitchen in Oxnard Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman, police said.

Christopher Vittoria is seen in a booking photo released by the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Saviers Road to a report of a nude man in front of the fast-food restaurant shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an Oxnard Police Department news release.

When they arrived at the scene, officers contacted the naked man, identified as 53-year-old Christopher Vittoria, authorities said.

Vittoria allegedly refused to obey police commands, prompting officers to use a Taser to take him into custody, according to the release.

A woman accused the suspect of trying to sexually assault her, police said.

Vittoria was arrested and booked on suspicion of intent to commit rape, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, according to inmate records.

His bail was set at $110,000 and he was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, the jail record showed.