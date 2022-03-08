Naked man forces way into Apple Valley business, threatens to kill employee, causes thousands in damages: Sheriff

A man was arrested after forcing his way into an Apple Valley business, threatening to kill an employee and causing thousands of dollars in damages, officials said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to Alliance Rendezvous Escrow in the 20000 block of State Highway 18 around 5:15 p.m. Sunday after getting a call about a naked man who had gotten into the building, where several employees were working.

They arrived and found out that the man, later identified as convicted felon Jason Catron, had gotten inside through a locked door, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Inside, Catron threw computer monitors, keyboards, and coffee cups on the floor, tore off a restroom mirror and ripped up multiple company checks.

He ended up causing thousands of dollars in damages, authorities said.

The man also threatened to kill an employee, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

As the chaos unfolded, terrified employees barricaded themselves in offices.

Deputies arrived on scene within minutes of the 911 call and arrested Catron without incident.

He was booked on suspicion of indecent exposure, criminal threats, burglary and vandalism. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

It’s unclear what prompted the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Deputy A. Esparza at the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.