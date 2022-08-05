Nancy Grace’s twins are headed to high school this fall, and like any mother, she’s worried about their safety.

In her case, she turns it up a notch due to her work.

“I’m constantly investigating murders, molestations and kidnaps. I’m on them like a cheap suit,” she revealed. “I’ve already checked out their entire high school for safety.”

The outspoken ex-prosecutor’s show “Bloodline Detectives” shines a light on cold cases from decades ago and looks at how modern-day DNA research and testing can uncover the most elusive criminal.

“I’ve covered and investigated many cases out of California, cases that have gone dormant. They aren’t just cold-they’re freezing,” she explained. “Particularly all the way back to the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s and now because of new techniques – specifically genetic genealogy we’re able to crack those cases and bring the killer to justice.”

A famous example of this is when law enforcement used genetic genealogy to solve the case of the Golden State Killer.

It turns out, Grace has always had a fondness for the science aspect of solving crime.

“So often when I’m covering murder cases, solved or unsolved. I don’t get a chance to go into the intricacies of DNA,” she said. “I could remember in the sixth grade, when I first saw that word, something in my brain said ‘you need to know how to pronounce this one day. It’s going to be important.'”

While solving these crimes has taken longer than expected, there’s no match for the justice served.

“I often hear, people talk about closure for crime victims and their families. As a crime victim myself, I know there’s no such thing as closure,” she explained. “You manage to go on with your life in a different way but at least you get some modem of justice, even though sometimes it takes 40 years.”

You can stream the first three seasons of “Bloodline Detectives” now.