Nancy Silverton’s Chi Spacca to offer free meals, supplies to struggling restaurant workers starting Thursday

Chef Nancy Silverton at Osteria Mozza. Restaurant workers who have been laid off or seen significant losses in hours and/or pay as a result of the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for free meals and supplies at Silverton’s restaurant, Chi Spacca.(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Restaurant workers who have been laid off or who have seen a significant reduction in hours and/or pay as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will be eligible for free meals and essential supplies at Nancy Silverton’s Chi Spacca starting Thursday.

The restaurant will be offering 300 dinners to-go nightly, available from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will also have supplies such as diapers, wipes, baby food, non-perishable canned foods and cereals, toilet paper and Tylenol available to those in need. Meals are limited to two per person and supplies are limited unless there is an emergency situation.

Recipients are asked to arrive with valid ID and proof of recent restaurant employment (i.e. a pay stub), as well as a list of needs so that workers can pack supplies. People must line up with the recommended 6-foot social distancing measures in place.

Menu details are still being finalized, but there will be a vegetarian option. Organizers request patience in the likely event of long lines.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.