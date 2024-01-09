Narcotics, cash stolen in pharmacy smash-and-grab robbery

Surveillance video captured burglars smashing and sawing their way into a pharmacy in Norwalk early in the morning Tuesday.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls of the burglary at La Familia Pharmacy in the 14000 block of Pioneer Boulevard at around 3:10 a.m.

The pharmacy’s security cameras caught at least four suspects getting out of a red four-door car. The thieves were able to smash the glass on the store’s front door and make their way past the metal security gate with a saw.

By the time deputies arrived, the suspects had already left, stealing narcotic medication and cash from the pharmacy’s register in the process.

The owner of La Familia Pharmacy, who did not want to be identified on camera, said it’s the third time in a year that his store has been burglarized.

“If you total everything up, the damages, the fixes, the loss, you’re talking about $15,000 to $20,000,” he told KTLA’s Omar Lewis.

According to the owner, the last time thieves hit his store, they cut the lock, stole several items and then ran off.

“This time, they actually cut the iron gate itself using a power tool and got in that way,” he said. “So, they’re trying different things. They have a lot of tactics they’re using.”

The pharmacy has been serving the community for a decade now, but for the owner, the break-ins have started taking a toll on his business over the last two years.

Smash-and-grab thieves caught on security cameras stealing narcotics and cash from a pharmacy in Norwalk on Jan. 9, 2024.

A boarded up door is seen following a burglary at a pharmacy in Norwalk on Jan. 9, 2024. (KTLA)

“It’s very personal. It’s very upsetting. It’s very violating. It doesn’t feel good at all. It feels unsafe,” he explained. “We run a practice for our community and our neighborhood, for our customers, our patients and it just makes it very, very difficult to do that.”

As LASD continues to investigate this latest smash-and-grab burglary and searches for the suspects, the pharmacy owner says he’s hoping law enforcement and local leaders can come up with a way to stop these types of crimes from happening.

“We’re being targeted, and it needs to stop,” he said. “They need to have some more punishment. It’s happening all over Southern California from what I can tell, and they need to find a way to deter these things from happening.”

Anyone with any information about this burglary is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.