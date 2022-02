The Busch Light Clash, an annual pre-season NASCAR Cup Series exhibition event held before the season-opening Daytona 500, is now in Los Angeles.

The event was held each year at the Daytona International Speedway since the race’s inception in 1979 until this, when it was moved to L.A.’s Memorial Coliseum.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 6, 2022.