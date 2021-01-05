Nate’n Al’s in Beverly Hills announces temporary closure after employees test positive for coronavirus

Nate’n Al’s in Beverly Hills is seen in this file image taken on Jan. 5, 2021. (KTLA)

The popular Nate’n Al’s delicatessen in Beverly Hills will close temporarily after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus, the restaurant announced on social media Monday.

“For the safety of our staff and guests, we felt it best to close temporarily,” a post on Nate’n Al’s Instagram page stated.

The owners said they would be taking “every necessary precaution” after testing all of their employees.

No further information about the positive tests was given.

The delicatessen located at 414 North Beverly Drive is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 12, according to the post.

Nate’n Al’s first opened in Beverly Hills in 1945.