The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is boosting efforts to find a 12-year-old girl from San Pedro who disappeared in mid-July.

Isabella Poland left her home around 4:20 p.m. on July 15, according to Los Angeles Police.

Several days later, she was captured on surveillance video at the Montclair Place shopping mall, roughly 50 miles from her home, with an unknown male.

Isabella’s mom, Linda Poland, told NCMEC that her family is heartbroken.

Isabella Poland (Los Angeles Police Department)

“Isabella, we love you and need you home. Please reach out to us, we promise that you are not in trouble. We just want to know that you are okay,” Linda Poland told the NCMEC.

Poland does not have a cell phone and was not allowed to use social media, authorities said.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Isabell’s whereabouts is urged to call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.