National Guard pulling out of Los Angeles area as peaceful protests continue

The National Guard is pulling out of the Los Angeles area, a week after being deployed amid largely peaceful protests and some scattered looting in a few areas, two sources familiar with the plan told The Times on Sunday.

The National Guard has been a visible and controversial presence in the region, guarding landmark buildings like City Hall and also assisting with crowd control.

National Guard troops stand guard on June 2, 2020 at the corner of Seventh Street and Broadway as George Floyd protests continue in downtown L.A.. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Protests of unprecedented size and scale continued across Southern California, with tens of thousands marching Saturday in various cities to express outrage at police brutality and the George Floyd killing in police custody.

The Floyd protests have been peaceful, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating videos showing officers using force on some of those demonstrators.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.