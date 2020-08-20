National poll finds wide parent support for online learning amid pandemic

As children begin school in Los Angeles on Thursday, public education is among Americans’ top priorities, and most believe students should continue their education through some form of distance learning, a national poll has found.

More than half, 54%, of the 2,200 adults surveyed said public school education should be a top priority for local officials, along with COVID-19, health care, the economy and safety/crime, according to the poll conducted by Morning Consult, a private company that does national political polling.

Nearly the same share of adults, 52%, said they opposed reopening K-12 schools for in-person instruction in fall 2020 amid the pandemic, and close to 80% said they believed hybrid, online-only or home-school instruction would be most beneficial for students.

Notably, some of these respondents wanted to persist with online education despite also saying that parenting had become more stressful because of COVID-19 and that the pandemic had forced them to become more involved in their children’s education.

