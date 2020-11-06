Natural gas explosion rocks Signal Hill building

Authorities were at the scene of a natural gas explosion at a Signal Hill structure Thursday evening.

The explosion at the two-story building located at 2100 N. Ohio Ave. was first reported at 4:24 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

All occupants were outside when fire crews responded, the department said. Two people had minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the many windows and glass doors of the building apparently shattered.

Southern California Edison and the Gas Company were said to be en route.

The address of the structure was listed as the location for Barot Bros Fitness, a personal training business.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.