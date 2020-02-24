Naval Base Ventura County Eyed as Possible Repatriation Site for Americans Quarantined Due to COVID-19

The entrance to the Naval Base Ventura County, pictured in am undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Federal officials are looking into using Naval Base Ventura County as a repatriation site for American citizens subject to quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, authorities said Sunday night.

The base announced the possible use of the facility via social media on Sunday night.

“Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper has tasked Naval Base Ventura County with supporting the potential repatriation of American citizens subject to federal quarantine due to the coronavirus,” NBVC said via Twitter.

The base might be used to house travelers coming through Los Angeles International Airport, who have been identified as being at-risk based on their travel experience, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“The Department of Defense has made sites available around the country to house such travelers, and NBVC-Point Mugu was one site determined to be suitable for travelers requiring quarantine,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a written statement. “At this time, HHS is preparing this site should it be needed in the rapidly evolving public health response.”

A “community info session” was planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the the base’s Point Mugu Theater. But officials said the meeting was “for the base population,” and not open to the public.

34.112698 -119.105527