Naya Rivera’s family blames county officials, water district in lawsuit over her drowning death

As the actress Naya Rivera and her young son swam in Lake Piru in July, gusts of wind and currents likely pushed her rented boat away from her as she struggled to swim and eventually drowned, according to a wrongful-death lawsuit filed this week by the boy’s father and others.

Ryan Dorsey, Rivera’s former boyfriend, filed the lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the 4-year-old boy. In it, he claims the United Water Conservation District, which operates the lake, as well as Ventura County and the boat rental company failed to properly warn against the dangers of swimming in the lake and to provide adequate safety equipment on the rented pontoon boat. Rivera’s estate and the late actress’ business manager also joined in the lawsuit, which was filed in Ventura County.

Rivera’s 4-year-old son was found alone on the boat after she disappeared July 8. Days later, divers recovered the “Glee” actress’ body. After an autopsy, coroner officials concluded the drowning was accidental.

The lawsuit offers a more detailed description of the events that led to Rivera’s death.

