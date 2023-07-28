Authorities say a dangerous member of a white supremacist group is off the streets after local and federal agents raided his home in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley on Thursday.

Ryan Scott Bradford, 34, faces charges of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Bradford was arrested when local and federal authorities served a search warrant at his home on White Oak Avenue in Reseda where they seized 116 rounds of ammunition, firearm parts, two 3D printers, various Nazi propaganda, and what appeared to be an improvised explosive device, prosecutors allege.

Among the items seized from a Reseda home was a 3D printer with a swastika on its base on July 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Many of the items, including a 3D printer with a swastika on its base, were spread out on the sidewalk in front of his home during the raid and visible in news helicopter footage.

The discovery of the possible explosive also prompted the closure of White Oak Avenue between Saticoy and Valerio streets for several hours.

“The defendant is a self-described anti-Semite associated with a white supremacist group which espouses the hatred of Jews and other minorities,” said Donald Alway, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

In an affidavit, prosecutors say Bradford created online handles that referenced the “Peckerwoods” – an extremist group with origins in the California state prison system.

Local and federal agents are seen outside a home in the 7500 block of White Oak Avenue in Reseda on July 27, 2023. (KTLA)

He is accused of posting instruction manuals for hand grenades, biological warfare, the “Aryan Revolution,” and coordinating the sale of methamphetamine.

“He used messaging applications such as Telegram to post racist remarks against Jewish people, including calling for mass murder and genocide of Jews,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

During Thursday’s raid, agents recovered a calendar from Bradford’s home with a handwritten note reading “New Year’s Resolution: Take over the world – save the Aryan race *Bake every single Jew,” prosecutors allege.

Federal prosecutors say Ryan Scott Bradford marketed his 3D-printed guns through messaging apps. (U.S. Attorney’s Office)

Bradford was convicted of burglary in 2012 which prevented him from legally owning firearms or possessing ammunition.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison on the drug charge and up to 15 years for the ammunition charge.