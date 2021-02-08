NB 110 Freeway closed in Carson following multivehicle crash: CHP

Authorities respond to the scene of a multivehicle crash that shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in Carson on Feb. 8, 2021. (KTLA)

Traffic was backed up after a multivehicle crash shut down the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway through Carson Monday night.

A crash involving a big rig and several other vehicles was reported near the Carson Street exit at about 8:10 p.m., said Officer Michael Brandt with the California Highway Patrol.

Aerial footage of the scene showed damaged vehicles and debris strewn across all four of the freeway’s lanes. At least four cars and a big rig appeared to be involved.

Authorities could not immediately provide information on injuries or what led up to the collision.

A sig alert was issued for the northbound lanes between Carson Street and Torrance Boulevard. Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Carson Street.

Traffic was backed up to 223rd Street.

First responders remained at the scene Monday night, and no further details were available.