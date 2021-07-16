NB 170 Fwy closed in North Hollywood after pickup overturns, spills pool chemicals

The northbound 170 Freeway in North Hollywood will remain closed into Friday afternoon after a pickup overturned and spilled pool chemicals, officials said.

The lanes first closed before 9:45 a.m. after the truck was involved in a collision, the California Highway Patrol said.

All of Route 170’s northbound lanes were blocked just north of Sherman Way, and traffic was being diverted off the freeway there, according to Caltrans.

Motorists were advised to use the 5 Freeway as an alternate route.

Officials expected to have the scene cleaned up by later Friday afternoon, but an estimated time of reopening had yet to be announced.

Traffic was backed up at least a mile when Sky5 was above the scene shortly after 11 a.m.

