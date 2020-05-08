710 Freeway closed through Long Beach amid ongoing police activity

Debris is seen on the closed 710 Freeway in Long Beach on May 8, 2020. (KTLA)

Authorities have closed a portion of the 710 Freeway through Long Beach amid ongoing police activity Friday morning.

The SigAlert was issued for police activity in the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of the 405 Freeway, and included the transition road from the 405 to the southbound 710, according to a tweet posted by the California Highway Patrol at 1:16 a.m.

There was no word on when the lanes would reopen and no details on what prompted the police activity were released.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off at Willow Street, the CHP stated. Southbound drivers are being taken off the freeway at Del Amo Boulevard.

Video from the scene showed debris strewn across the freeway lanes as officers conducted their investigation.

